Camden National Bank Purchases 3,151 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 47,733 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,861,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,867,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $3.10 on Monday, hitting $73.98. 7,519,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,833,594. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

