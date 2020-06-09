Camden National Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.82. 31,208,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,427,719. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

