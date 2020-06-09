Camden National Bank Sells 108 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

WMT traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.24. 9,445,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,394,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a market cap of $344.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.