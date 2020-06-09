Camden National Bank Sells 3,061 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.57. 3,135,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 274.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

