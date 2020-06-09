Camden National Bank Sells 432 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,218,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $978,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.09. 14,953,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,188,180. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

