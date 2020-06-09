Camden National Bank Sells 7,981 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Camden National Bank cut its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark comprises 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $68,194,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after acquiring an additional 444,767 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 401,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after acquiring an additional 383,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

KMB traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.92. 1,953,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,884. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

