Camden National Bank Sells 870 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $103.24. 11,083,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,408,936. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $188.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

