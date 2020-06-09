Camden National Bank Sells 9,497 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Camden National Bank lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.8% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.05. 6,925,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day moving average is $119.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.