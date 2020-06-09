CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $2.05. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 665,200 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S alerts:

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.43% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.