Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Greenlane has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of GNLN stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.05. 263,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,877. The stock has a market cap of $362.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 162,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 103,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 9,420.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 676,659 shares in the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

