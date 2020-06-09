Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Canada Goose from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canada Goose from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Canada Goose from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.89. 987,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.