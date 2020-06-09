Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on July 1st

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

TSE CNQ traded down C$0.33 on Tuesday, reaching C$28.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.9207242 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,567.76. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total value of C$4,565,704.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,959,540.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

