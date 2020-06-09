Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Trading Down 26.4%

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) shares traded down 26.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.09, 1,794,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 621% from the average session volume of 249,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.91.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 449.67% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $106.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Brandon Ribar bought 82,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,295.25. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,355 shares in the company, valued at $83,795.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,655 shares of company stock valued at $57,969. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.