Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CPTA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 468,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,896. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

