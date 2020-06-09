Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,394,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,726. Capri has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

