Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDLX. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

CDLX stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 578,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,426. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 79,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.36 per share, with a total value of $3,782,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and have sold 215,085 shares worth $10,218,506. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

