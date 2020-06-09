Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives $139.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGJTF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

OTCMKTS CGJTF traded up $8.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $102.94.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.