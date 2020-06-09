Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Down 7.5%

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $23.04, approximately 72,155,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 47,131,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.30 to $15.90 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.52.

The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

