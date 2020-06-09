Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Shares Down 8.3%

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $19.43, approximately 2,970,960 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,695,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

CUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. CWM LLC raised its position in Carnival by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 806.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 533.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 59.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

