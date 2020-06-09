Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.18. 421,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,708. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.73.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

