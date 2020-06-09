Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.18. The stock had a trading volume of 421,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.92. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.73.

In other news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

