Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.58. 1,719,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $463.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.68 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 52.28% and a net margin of 36.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,418,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after buying an additional 3,791,669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,748,591 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 974,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 581.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 968,574 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

