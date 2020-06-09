Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.
Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.58. 1,719,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $463.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,418,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after buying an additional 3,791,669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,748,591 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 974,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 581.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 968,574 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
