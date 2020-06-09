Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Celcuity alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 42,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,565. The company has a market cap of $113.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.00. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Celcuity by 44.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 732,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 196.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.