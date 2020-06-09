Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91, approximately 8,319,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 10,252,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

CX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.10%. Analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,167,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 414,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,763 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,165,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,607,000 after purchasing an additional 507,932 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,181,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

