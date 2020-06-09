Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91, approximately 8,319,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 10,252,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
CX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,167,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 414,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,763 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,165,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,607,000 after purchasing an additional 507,932 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,181,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
