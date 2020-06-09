Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVE. CSFB decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.39.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.21. 8,470,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,905,867. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

