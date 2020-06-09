Centauri Hits Market Capitalization of $32,278.93 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a market capitalization of $32,278.93 and $15.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centauri has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $698.89 or 0.07135527 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002592 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

