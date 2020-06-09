Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 18.4%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price traded down 18.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.76, 19,307,496 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 14,247,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $412.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.92). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel bought 543,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $472,577.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,037,916 shares of company stock worth $7,173,825. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $190,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,623 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,268.3% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,617,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,645 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,390 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

