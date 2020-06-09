Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) shares were down 12.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.82, approximately 4,236,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,860% from the average daily volume of 216,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday. Maxim Group lowered shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The stock has a market cap of $162.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,951,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cerecor Inc. sold 92,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $143,804.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,805,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,199,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,147,876 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,879 in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 23.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

