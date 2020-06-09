CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.75. CF Industries posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after buying an additional 2,673,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after buying an additional 2,962,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,937,000 after buying an additional 409,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after buying an additional 136,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after buying an additional 253,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $32.98. 2,610,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,696. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.