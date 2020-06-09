Chainlink (LINK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $302.39 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00045402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, OKEx, IDEX and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.59 or 0.01947947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00177469 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00119954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The official message board for Chainlink is blog.chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, IDEX, Radar Relay, OKEx, Mercatox, Gate.io, Coinbase, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

