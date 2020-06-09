Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Down 12.8%

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)’s stock price was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.09, approximately 4,279,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,426,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHAP shares. Roth Capital cut Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $46.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 1,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 234,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,251,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 260,938 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

