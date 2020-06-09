Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Shares of CHRA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 71,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,718. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $51.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $164.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charah Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 30,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $53,085.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 69,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $125,228.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 460.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 115.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

