Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Trading Down 66%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s share price fell 66% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $23.75, 8,761,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 457% from the average session volume of 1,572,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.

A number of research firms have commented on CHK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $242.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $242.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,185,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 285,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 675,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

