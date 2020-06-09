Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Trading Down 66%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s share price fell 66% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $23.75, 8,761,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 457% from the average session volume of 1,572,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.
A number of research firms have commented on CHK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $242.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $242.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.
About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)
Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.
