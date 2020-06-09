Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Shares of CPK stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.50 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 24,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.