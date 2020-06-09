Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

CVX traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,083,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,408,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

