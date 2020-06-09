Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 12.5%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 5,549,283 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,768,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $261.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

