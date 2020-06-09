CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Coal Energy Company Limited is engaged in integrating engineering and technological service businesses comprising of coal production, sales and trading. It deals in coal chemical, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pit mouth power generation, coal mine design etc. The main businesses of the Company are coking operations, coal mining equipment manufacturing and coal mine design and consultation. Coal business involves in production and distribution of steam coal and coking coal. Coking business provides metallurgy coke and forging coke. Coke mining equipment business offers hydraulic supports, scraper conveyors, loaders, boring machines, shearers and mining electrical motors, among others. China Coal Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

CCOZY remained flat at $$4.56 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 41. CHINA COAL ENER/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches and develops, designs, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

