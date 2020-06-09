Chrono.tech Price Reaches $2.10 on Top Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $49,754.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00021417 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $698.89 or 0.07135527 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002592 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.