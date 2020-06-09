Chronobank Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Chronobank coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chronobank has a market cap of $749,983.00 and approximately $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.05 or 0.01949415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00177700 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00123255 BTC.

About Chronobank

Chronobank was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io

