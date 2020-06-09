Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Down 7.6%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price traded down 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $18.16, 4,831,817 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 4,278,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,913. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 106,001 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

