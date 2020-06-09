Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Swift Run Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.3% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 819,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,538,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,095 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,966,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 54.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 116,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.50. 30,389,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,916,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

