Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by SRB Corp

SRB Corp decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for approximately 0.1% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,704 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 112.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,840,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $95,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,991.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $809,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,336,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,006. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.89. 1,765,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,583. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $155.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.30.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.