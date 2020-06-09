Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.44 and last traded at $65.50, approximately 527,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 506,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 1,650 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $76,642.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,690.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Speights bought 545 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.97 per share, with a total value of $25,053.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $751,057.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,111 shares of company stock valued at $176,611. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

