CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 14.6%

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price dropped 14.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35, approximately 3,653,774 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,158,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $710.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.10.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $550.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 713,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

