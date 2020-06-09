Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC lowered its position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,610 shares during the quarter. Cloudera comprises approximately 0.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,272,000 after acquiring an additional 274,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,582,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,165,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,650,000 after acquiring an additional 41,953 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,982,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 560,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 163,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLDR. Northland Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,876,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudera Inc has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $47,161.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,288.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,260,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,607. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

