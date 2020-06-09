Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CLDR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. 7,594,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,139. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,294,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,288.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,260,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,607 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,582,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after buying an additional 1,602,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after buying an additional 1,189,120 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,773,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,992,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

