Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Up 18.7%

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)’s stock price shot up 18.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.00, 43,920,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 732% from the average session volume of 5,281,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of research firms have commented on CLDR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Get Cloudera alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 572,695 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $4,661,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,260,056 shares of company stock worth $11,073,607 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cloudera by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,272,000 after acquiring an additional 274,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cloudera by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,386,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,005,000 after acquiring an additional 137,452 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cloudera by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cloudera by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,582,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,165,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,650,000 after purchasing an additional 41,953 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.