Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CLNY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.10. 13,272,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,713. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Colony Capital will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $105,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

