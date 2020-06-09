Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Swift Run Capital Management LLC

Swift Run Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,701 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 5.3% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,668,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,627,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

