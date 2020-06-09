Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Comerica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Comerica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.77. 3,163,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,851. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 65.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.